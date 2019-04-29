Aron Baynes Update: Center Officially Listed As Questionable For Game 2

Aron Baynes dealt with multiple ankle injuries during the 2018-19 regular season. Unfortunately, the issues have followed him into the postseason.

The Celtics center suffered a sprained left ankle in Boston’s Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

After falling to the base of the hoop in Sunday’s third quarter, Baynes limped off the floor and headed directly to the locker room. He would eventually come back to the bench and was available to return to the game, but Boston wouldn’t need him in the blowout win.

On Monday, the Celtics officially listed Baynes as questionable for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Bucks.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2: Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart (left oblique tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 29, 2019

The Australian big man spoke about the injury at Monday’s practice, telling reporters in Milwaukee that the new ankle injury is “frustrating” and “unlucky,” while putting his own spin on it.

Aron Baynes on ankle: “It’s sore but it’s alright.” Is it frustrating to keep having injuries? “It’s frustrating as hell but it’s also unlucky as hell. … It’s bloody annoying but, at the end of the day, it’s not going to stop me.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 29, 2019

“Bloody annoying.” We think most Celtics fans would agree with that.

It’s a good sign that Baynes was available to return during Game 1, and an even better sign that he says it’s “not going to stop (him).”

Game 2 between the Celtics and Bucks tip off Tuesday night from Fiserv Forum at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images