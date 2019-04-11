Austin Seferian-Jenkins Offers Great Reason For Signing With Patriots

The New England Patriots didn’t overwhelm Austin Seferian-Jenkins with dollar signs, but they still have a whole lot to offer to the veteran tight end.

The Patriots on Wednesday signed Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal reportedly worth the league minimum. The 26-year-old was considered by many as the best tight end available on the open market and reportedly chose the Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

So, why did Seferian-Jenkins ultimately choose to take his talents to Foxboro? That’s what one fan was wondering in the comment section of the five-year veteran’s latest Instagram post, and the 2014 second-round pick offered logic that seemingly has no flaws.

After being limited to five games in the 2018 season due to injury, Seferian-Jenkins seemed bound for a “prove it” deal in hopes of re-boosting his stock. What better team to do that with than the Patriots, who are fresh off their sixth Super Bowl championship and were in need of a tight end in wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. And yeah, catching passes from Tom Brady is a tough opportunity to pass up.

Following pit stops with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars to start his career, it’s safe to say Brady will be the best quarterback Seferian-Jenkins has played with by a long shot.

