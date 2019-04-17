Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly Seeing Spike In Ice Time Against Bruins

It’s been a hard-fought battle between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs as the two clubs duke it out in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Since the start of the series, a number of key Maple Leafs players have seen a spike in ice time. Both Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly have seen nearly two extra minutes of ice time against the Bruins in the playoffs compared to their time on ice during the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images