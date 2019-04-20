Avalanche Vs. Flames Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 5 Online

No one could have imagined neither No. 1 seed would make it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but we probably should know by now to expect the unexpected when it comes to postseason hockey.

The Tampa Bay Lightning shockingly were swept by the Columbus Jackets, and the Calgary Flames are in danger of suffering a similar fate Friday night. The Western Conference’s top seed finds itself in a 3-1 series deficit against the Colorado Avalanche heading into Game 5 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche vs. Flames Game 5 online:

When: Friday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream:NBCSportsLive

Thumbnail photo via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports Images