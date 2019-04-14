Avalanche Vs. Flames Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

Can the Colorado Avalanche even its series against the Flames or will Calgary take a commanding 2-0 series lead?

The Flames took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round matchup Thursday, 4-0. Calgary’s goaltender, Mike Smith, was a difference-maker in the game, recording 26 saves to blank the Avalanche in his first playoff appearance since 2012.

Colorado’s goaltender, Philipp Grubauer, recorded 28 saves himself, despite the 4-0 defeat.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche-Flames:

When: Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images