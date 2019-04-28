Avalanche Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The San Jose Sharks will play host to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of second-round action of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday.

The Sharks dominated the Avalanche in a 5-2 win on Friday on home ice. It was a back-and-forth game throughout the first period and part of the second, but the Sharks went on to score four unanswered goals to win the game.

The Sharks are looking to go up 2-0 in the series before heading out to Colorado early in the week.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche-Sharks:

Start Time: Sunday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images