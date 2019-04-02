Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings

Tuesday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets carries huge implications for both teams.

The Bruins, losers of two straight, are looking to take a giant step toward locking up home-ice advantage for their first-round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston currently is four points clear of Toronto for second place in the Atlantic Division with three games remaining on both squads’ regular-season schedules.

As for the Jackets, they can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs with a win at Nationwide Arena.

Boston will be without the services of forward Danton Heinen, who is under the weather, according to the team. Forward Marcus Johnasson will slide down to replace Heinen on the third line. Rookie Karson Kuhlman will start at right wing alongside David Krejci on the second unit.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for the Bruins.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday’s Bruins-Blue Jackets game:

BOSTON BRUINS (47-23-9)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Karson Kuhlman

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Chris Wagner

Joakim Nordstrom — Noel Acciari — David Backes

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (45-30-4)

Artemi Panarin — Matt Duchene — Cam Atkinson

Ryan Dzingel — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Josh Anderson

Boone Jenner — Alexander Wennberg — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Dubinsky — Riley Nash — Nick Foligno

Zach Werenski — Seth Jones

Markus Nutivaara — David Savard

Scott Harrington — Dean Kukan

Sergei Bobrovsky

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images