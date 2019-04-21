Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 6 Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are fighting to save their season Sunday afternoon.

The Bruins will square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Toronto holds a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series following its 2-1 victory in Boston on Friday.

After playing on the second line in Game 5, David Pastrnak will start there alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Marcus Johansson will start at right wing on the second unit, while Karson Kuhlman and Danton Heinen will flank Charlie Coyle on the third line.

David Backes and Chris Wagner will be healthy scratches for Boston.

Here are the projected Game 6 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-3)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Marcus Johansson

Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

John Moore — Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-2)

Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner

Andreas Johnsson — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau — William Nylander — Connor Brown

Tyler Ennis — Frederik Gauthier — Trevor Moore

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey

Jake Muzzin — Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner — Travis Dermott

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images