Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 6 Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are fighting to save their season Sunday afternoon.
The Bruins will square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Toronto holds a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series following its 2-1 victory in Boston on Friday.
After playing on the second line in Game 5, David Pastrnak will start there alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Marcus Johansson will start at right wing on the second unit, while Karson Kuhlman and Danton Heinen will flank Charlie Coyle on the third line.
David Backes and Chris Wagner will be healthy scratches for Boston.
Here are the projected Game 6 lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (2-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Marcus Johansson
Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
John Moore — Matt Grzelcyk
Tuukka Rask
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-2)
Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner
Andreas Johnsson — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen
Patrick Marleau — William Nylander — Connor Brown
Tyler Ennis — Frederik Gauthier — Trevor Moore
Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey
Jake Muzzin — Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner — Travis Dermott
Frederik Andersen
