Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — It’s finally time.

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs square off in Game 1 on Thursday night at TD Garden to begin their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Both teams are familiar with each other, having met in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs just last year. The B’s and Leafs battled for the second seed in the Atlantic Division for much of the season, but Boston locked it up and will get home-ice advantage throughout the series.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy is giving both Connor Clifton and Karson Kuhlman a shot in Game 1, with Kuhlman skating on the second line and Clifton pairing up with Matt Grzelcyk. David Backes is the odd man out for Game 1.

Tuukka Rask will get the start between the pipes, opposite of Frederik Andersen.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (0-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Karson Kuhlman

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (0-0)

Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Andreas Johnsson — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau — Nazem Kadri — William Nylander

Trevor Moore — Frederik Gauthier — Connor Brown

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey

Jake Muzzin — Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner — Travis Dermott

Frederik Andersen

