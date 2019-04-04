Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings

Can you say “for one night only?”
The Boston Bruins on Thursday are in Minnesota for a tilt with the Wild at Xcel Energy Center, and the B’s will roll out a lineup you’ll probably never see again.
Since Boston already has clinched the second seed in the Atlantic Division, it really doesn’t have anything to play for. Instead the B’s will prioritize rest for some key players Thursday and in Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Because of that, Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy all won’t skate against the Wild, who are out of playoff contention.
Zach Senyshyn will make his NHL debut, skating on the second line opposite Marcus Johansson with Charlie Coyle between them. Karson Kuhlman, Trent Frederic and Connor Clifton also will dress.
Jaroslav Halak will start in goal for the Bruins, while Alex Stalock is expected to go for Minnesota.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Thursday night’s Bruins-Wild game.
BOSTON BRUINS (46-21-9)
Jake DeBrusk–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Marcus Johansson–Charlie Coyle–Zach Senyshyn
Danton Heinen–Trent Frederic–Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom–Noel Acciari–David Backes
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Connor Clifton–Steven Kampfer
Jaroslav Halak
MINNESOTA WILD (37-34-9)
Ryan Donato–Eric Staal–Luke Kunin
Jason Zucker–Joel Eriksson Ek–Kevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway–Nico Sturm–Victor Rask
Marcus Foligno–Eric Fehr–J.T. Brown
Ryan Suter–Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin–Brad Hunt
Anthony Bitetto–Greg Pateryn
Alex Stalock
Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images
