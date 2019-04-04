Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings

Can you say “for one night only?”

The Boston Bruins on Thursday are in Minnesota for a tilt with the Wild at Xcel Energy Center, and the B’s will roll out a lineup you’ll probably never see again.

Since Boston already has clinched the second seed in the Atlantic Division, it really doesn’t have anything to play for. Instead the B’s will prioritize rest for some key players Thursday and in Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Because of that, Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy all won’t skate against the Wild, who are out of playoff contention.

Zach Senyshyn will make his NHL debut, skating on the second line opposite Marcus Johansson with Charlie Coyle between them. Karson Kuhlman, Trent Frederic and Connor Clifton also will dress.

Jaroslav Halak will start in goal for the Bruins, while Alex Stalock is expected to go for Minnesota.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Thursday night’s Bruins-Wild game.

BOSTON BRUINS (46-21-9)

Jake DeBrusk–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Marcus Johansson–Charlie Coyle–Zach Senyshyn

Danton Heinen–Trent Frederic–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Noel Acciari–David Backes

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Connor Clifton–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

MINNESOTA WILD (37-34-9)

Ryan Donato–Eric Staal–Luke Kunin

Jason Zucker–Joel Eriksson Ek–Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway–Nico Sturm–Victor Rask

Marcus Foligno–Eric Fehr–J.T. Brown

Ryan Suter–Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin–Brad Hunt

Anthony Bitetto–Greg Pateryn

Alex Stalock

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images