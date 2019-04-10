Bill Belichick Excited To Get Second Look At Patriots’ Untested 2018 Draft Class

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last season was a lost year for the majority of the New England Patriots’ 2018 draft class.

Of the nine players the Patriots drafted last April, just three — running back Sony Michel, cornerback Keion Crossen and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley — saw the field as rookies, and Bentley landed on injured reserve just three weeks in.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, cornerback Duke Dawson, linebacker Christian Sam, wide receiver Braxton Berrios and tight end Ryan Izzo didn’t even make it to Week 1 before being placed on IR, and quarterback Danny Etling spent the season on the practice squad after being released during final cuts.

Dawson eventually returned to the active roster midway through the season but never made it off the inactive list.

A new season dawns for these young players next Monday when the Patriots reconvene for their offseason program, and Bill Belichick expressed excitement for what they can bring to the team in Year 2.

“Obviously, many of our 2018 draft choices had partial seasons — or minimal, in some cases — so we’re excited to see how those guys will do this year, obviously,” the Patriots coach said Wednesday in his pre-draft news conference. “It’s a hard-working group. Those guys are here on a very consistent basis, and hopefully we’ll get a much longer look at the 2018 draft class than we were able to get last year.”

Expectations will be especially high for Wynn, New England’s top pick last year (23rd overall). The Georgia product, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in his preseason debut, is projected to replace the departed Trent Brown as the Patriots’ starting left tackle.

Bentley, a fifth-round pick, also should play a major role in 2019. A relative unknown before last year’s draft, the former Purdue captain had established himself as a starter in the middle of the Patriots’ defense before tearing his biceps in a Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. Bentley continued to travel with the team during his rehab — a positive sign for the young ‘backer.

Dawson, Sam, Berrios, Izzo and Etling will face tougher challenges this summer. The Patriots return nearly their entire cornerback and linebacker groups from 2018, and though they’re currently light at receiver and tight end, neither Berrios nor Izzo is guaranteed a roster spot. Ditto for Etling, who might have to beat out backup QB Brian Hoyer in order to stick around Foxboro for another season.

The Patriots might have another large draft class entering the fray this year, too. They currently own 12 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 25 in Nashville, Tenn.

