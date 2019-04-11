Red Sox First Pitch

Blake Swihart Believes Red Sox Will Start Clicking Soon After Early Struggles

by on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 6:35PM

As we all know, the Boston Red Sox have not been playing their best baseball.

With a 3-9 record to start the season, the Sox are hoping to get back on track. Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart noted the team has been working very hard lately, and will start clicking sooner rather than later.

If the Sox want to get back on track, they’ll have to keep going the extra mile during in-game preparations. Swihart also noted they’ve been studying their opponents much more intently.

