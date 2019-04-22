Blake Swihart Thanks Red Sox Fans, Organization In Emotional Instagram Post

Blake Swihart sure had an interesting career for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox traded Swihart to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, and the 27-year-old took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to thank his former teammates, the organization and the fans for his five years in Boston.

Take a look:

The 2011 first-round pick’s career in Boston will be remembered for its uncertainty. The once top-rated catching prospect bounced around the diamond for the Sox, never able to cement himself at a specific position, but showed flashes of hitting talent. Swihart reportedly won’t be seeing much playing time behind the dish for the Diamondbacks, but will receive opportunities in other positions due to team’s fondness of his hitting ability.

Swihart was a solid contributor to the 2018 Red Sox’s World Series run playing 82 games in the regular season slashing .229/.285/.328 with three home runs and 18 RBI’s.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images