Blake Swihart Thanks Red Sox Fans, Organization In Emotional Instagram Post

Blake Swihart sure had an interesting career for the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox traded Swihart to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, and the 27-year-old took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to thank his former teammates, the organization and the fans for his five years in Boston.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Red Sox Nation – As today is the first day I will wear a jersey that doesn’t have Boston/Red Sox across my chest, I wanted to reach out and thank all of you personally. While today I turn the page on a new chapter, I leave the Red Sox organization with so many amazing friends, teammates, and of course you, the fans. You embraced me as part of “The Nation” as a 19 year-old boy from New Mexico and helped me grow into a man, and last year, into a champion! I take with me so many great memories and look forward to building many new ones as my journey continues in Arizona. Thanks for always being supportive and cheering for me and our teams. You will always hold a special place in my heart and a piece of me will always be part of Red Sox nation!
The 2011 first-round pick’s career in Boston will be remembered for its uncertainty. The once top-rated catching prospect bounced around the diamond for the Sox, never able to cement himself at a specific position, but showed flashes of hitting talent. Swihart reportedly won’t be seeing much playing time behind the dish for the Diamondbacks, but will receive opportunities in other positions due to team’s fondness of his hitting ability.
Swihart was a solid contributor to the 2018 Red Sox’s World Series run playing 82 games in the regular season slashing .229/.285/.328 with three home runs and 18 RBI’s.
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP