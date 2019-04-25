Blue Jackets Enter Series With Bruins Riding Impressive 16-Game Stretch

The Columbus Blue Jackets are coming off of a sweep of the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning, and are looking to continue their hot streak at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets are 12-3-1 in their last 16 games, including an average of almost four goals per game.

For more on Columbus’ streak heading into their series with the Boston Bruins, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images