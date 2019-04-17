Blue Jackets Savagely Roast Lightning On Twitter After Completing Sweep

Almost nobody thought the Columbus Blue Jackets would beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, never mind sweep them.

So they’ve more than earned the right to take a victory lap on social media.

The Jackets pulled off an absolute stunner, beating the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Lightning in just four games. Tampa had been an absolute wagon all season, and many expected them to win the Stanley Cup with relative ease.

But a Columbus team that snuck into the playoffs had other plans, and after Tuesday’s series-clinching 7-3 win, they roasted the Bolts on Twitter.

Check it out:

just a little spring cleaning pic.twitter.com/I5nrQLyDxT — x-Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 17, 2019

Yeah, the Jackets earned that one.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images