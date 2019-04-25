Blue Jackets Vs. Bruins Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 Online

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins didn’t have a long layoff between the end of one Stanley Cup Playoff series to the start of another.

After beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7 of their first-round series, Boston’s second-round matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets begins Thursday at TD Garden.

Although the B’s theoretically are the best remaining team in the postseason, the Blue Jackets just finished an improbable sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, so Boston certainly will have its hands full.

Here’s how and when to watch Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game 1:

When: Thursday April 25 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo