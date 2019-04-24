Blue Jays (Finally) Call Up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Join Team Friday

The 11-13 Toronto Blue Jays have called for reinforcement.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday told reporters the team Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — one of Major League Baseball’s biggest prospects — will join the team Friday before it begins its set against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is headed to the Major Leagues. Manager Charlie Montoyo just made the announcement. Guerrero will be at Rogers Centre Friday night vs. Oakland. The long wait is finally over. Time for the big league debut. #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) April 24, 2019

Guerrero’s MLB debut long has been anticipated by many. The 20-year-old has a .341 batting average in two-plus seasons in Triple-A with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.

