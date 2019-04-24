MLB

Blue Jays (Finally) Call Up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Join Team Friday

by on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 7:19PM

The 11-13 Toronto Blue Jays have called for reinforcement.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday told reporters the team Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — one of Major League Baseball’s biggest prospects — will join the team Friday before it begins its set against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre.

Guerrero’s MLB debut long has been anticipated by many. The 20-year-old has a .341 batting average in two-plus seasons in Triple-A with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties