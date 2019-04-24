Blue Jays (Finally) Call Up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Join Team Friday

The 11-13 Toronto Blue Jays have called for reinforcement.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday told reporters the team Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — one of Major League Baseball’s biggest prospects — will join the team Friday before it begins its set against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre.
Guerrero’s MLB debut long has been anticipated by many. The 20-year-old has a .341 batting average in two-plus seasons in Triple-A with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
