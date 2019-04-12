Blues Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Winnipeg Jets had a difficult time with the St. Louis Blues during Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday.

The Jets held a 1-0 lead into the third period thanks to a goal by Patrik Laine but gave up a goal early in the third to St. Louis’ David Perron. The game was tied until Tyler Bozak found the back of the net with about three minutes remaining in the game to give the Blues a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The story of this game wasn’t in the goal scoring, however, as Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was outstanding between the pipes. The young netminder was very composed, making key saves when needed.

The Blues will turn to Binnington again Friday for Game 2 against the Jets, and they can only hope the rookie plays as well as he has been of late.

Here’s how to watch Blues-Jets:

Start Time: Friday, April 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports Images