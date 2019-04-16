Blues Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 Online

After avoiding a 3-0 hole, the Winnipeg Jets have a chance to even up their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

The Jets picked up a critical 6-3 win on Sunday night after dropping each of the first two games of the series.

St. Louis, however, remains in the driver’s seat with the series still on their home turf on Tuesday before heading back to Winnipeg for Game 5. Can the Jordan Binnington bounce back from a Game 3 clunker in net to send the Blues north of the border with a commanding 3-1 series lead?

We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Blues-Jets Game 4:

Start Time: Sunday, April 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images