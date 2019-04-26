Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Legend John Havlicek Passes Away At Age Of 79

by on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 9:37PM

Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek passed away on Thursday at the age of 79.

No player has played more games, more minutes, or scored more points in a Celtics uniform than Havlicek. He played 16 seasons as a Celtic and was named an all-star in 13 of them.

“Hondo”, as everyone lovingly called him, was known for his hard work ethic and incredible all-around ability throughout his lengthy career.

He’ll be sorely missed.

