Boston Celtics Legend John Havlicek Passes Away At Age Of 79

Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek passed away on Thursday at the age of 79.

It is with great sadness we have learned that Celtics Legend and Hall of Famer John Havlicek has passed away peacefully today at the age of 79. He will be dearly missed by his Celtics family. A statement from the Celtics: https://t.co/yqOkZPkbej pic.twitter.com/xlUCKjbKvg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2019

No player has played more games, more minutes, or scored more points in a Celtics uniform than Havlicek. He played 16 seasons as a Celtic and was named an all-star in 13 of them.

“Hondo”, as everyone lovingly called him, was known for his hard work ethic and incredible all-around ability throughout his lengthy career.

He’ll be sorely missed.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images