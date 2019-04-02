UFC

Boston’s Calvin Kattar Signs New Deal, To Fight Ricardo Lamas At UFC 238

by on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 7:26PM

Massachusetts native Calvin Kattar will have another opportunity to rise in the UFC featherweight rankings after landing an impressive first-round knockout victory back in October.

According to Kattar’s manager, “The Boston Finisher” signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC. He will fight Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238 in Chicago, per The Chicago Tribune.

Kattar is coming off a big-time performance over Chris Fishgold at UFC Fight Night Moncton in October. The Methuen, Mass. native is 3-1 in the UFC and is ranked 15th in the featherweight division, with his only loss coming to Renato Moicano at UFC 223.

His scheduled opponent, the No. 11-ranked Lamas, is a UFC veteran who fought for the featherweight belt back in 2014, losing to Jose Aldo at UFC 169. He is 6-5 since starting his professional career with a 13-2 record. He last fought at UFC Fight Night Argentina, when he defeated Darren Elkins via TKO.

