Boston’s Calvin Kattar Signs New Deal, To Fight Ricardo Lamas At UFC 238

Massachusetts native Calvin Kattar will have another opportunity to rise in the UFC featherweight rankings after landing an impressive first-round knockout victory back in October.

According to Kattar’s manager, “The Boston Finisher” signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC. He will fight Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238 in Chicago, per The Chicago Tribune.

Kattar is coming off a big-time performance over Chris Fishgold at UFC Fight Night Moncton in October. The Methuen, Mass. native is 3-1 in the UFC and is ranked 15th in the featherweight division, with his only loss coming to Renato Moicano at UFC 223.

His scheduled opponent, the No. 11-ranked Lamas, is a UFC veteran who fought for the featherweight belt back in 2014, losing to Jose Aldo at UFC 169. He is 6-5 since starting his professional career with a 13-2 record. He last fought at UFC Fight Night Argentina, when he defeated Darren Elkins via TKO.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor MacMillan/USA TODAY Sports Images