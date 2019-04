Brad Marchand didn’t suit up for the Boston Bruins’ final regular season game Saturday, but he’s come up big when they need him most this year.

Marchand was honored as the best home player before puck drop at TD Garden. He has three overtime winners this season at home, all in 2-1 victories.

For more on Marchand’s clutch ways, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images