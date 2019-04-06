Brad Marchand KO’s Torey Krug With Hilarious ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Instagram

Brad Marchand on Friday might have delivered the knockout blow in his social media war with Torey Krug.

For those unaware, the diminutive Boston Bruins teammates have gone back and forth all season, using Twitter and Instagram to rib the other for being short. And while there still is time for Krug to make a comeback, it’s hard to see him topping what Marchand dropped Friday.

Take a look at this Instagram post:

Using the munchkins from “Wizard of Oz?” That’s pretty rugged.

As for the Bruins, they will play in their regular-season finale Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After that, a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs awaits.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images