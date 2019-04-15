Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron Have Solid Start To Stanley Cup Playoffs

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron have been solid in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The two long-time Boston Bruins forwards led the way in Boston’s Game 2, series-tying 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording a goal apiece. Bergeron leads the B’s with two goals this postseason, recording both of them on the power play. Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Danton Heinen are they only other Bruins to ring the horn, each with one goal, respectively.

For more on the play of Marchand and Bergeron, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images