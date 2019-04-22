Brad Marchand Takes Hilarious Jab At David Pastrnak In Behind The Scenes Clip

The Boston Bruins are gearing up for another Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs (which no one could have EVER predicted…) but that doesn’t mean the B’s can’t have a little fun off the ice on their off day.

We already have gotten a look into the Bruins’ hotel room leading up to Game 6, and Chris Wagner gave a message to Bruins fans before Game 1. Now, we have Brad Marchand once again taking over Wagner’s “Cup Confidential” account on the NHL’s Twitter page, and giving us an inside look at the healthy eating habits of David Pastrnak — and taking a little jab at his teammate in the process.

We’re not sure if any Greek gods could play hockey like Pastrnak, though.

Take note, kids, eat your vegetables and you can be a “man rocket” just like Pastrnak.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images