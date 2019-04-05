Brad Marchand Tallies 100th Point Of Season In Bruins’ Win Over Blue Jackets

Brad Marchand has solidified himself as one of the NHL’s elite players.

During the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Marchand tallied his 100th point of the season in a 6-2 Bruins victory. The winger tallied a goal and an assist to get himself to the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. If the 30-year-old does not play in Boston’s regular-season finale Saturday, he will finish the season with 36 goals and 64 assists.

Marchand is the first Bruin since Joe Thornton in 2002-03 to tally 100 points.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images