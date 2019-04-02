Brad Stevens Gets April Fools’ Day Karma After Playing Joke on Daughter

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens normally doesn’t seem like the joking type, but even he isn’t above April 1st.

Before Monday night’s win over the Miami Heat, Stevens was going through his pregame interview with Brian Scalabrine of NBC Sports Boston when the topic of April Fools’ Day came up. Turns out Stevens got his daughter in classic dad fashion on Monday morning.

The Celtics head coach told his daughter, Kinsley, that a pipe had burst at her school, so she had the day off. Of course, she quickly found out that Stevens had tricked her, much to her agitation.

So there it is. He wins April Fools’ Day in the Stevens’ household, right? Wrong.

Before Monday’s game, a pip burst in Stevens’ office at TD Garden. This, unfortunately for the Celtics head coach, was not a joke. The pregame interview normally occurs outside his office, but Monday’s took place in front of some old lockers, thanks to the pipe issue.

Stevens had a good laugh about it, but if that’s not karma, I’m not sure what is.

You can see the full April Fools’ Day interview below.

Even Dad Stevens had some pranks of his own for #AprilFoolsDay 😂 pic.twitter.com/rDEWmHuDb5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 1, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images