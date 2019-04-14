Brad Stevens Has Simple Approach To Setting Starting Five With Marcus Smart Out

BOSTON — Marcus Smart started 60 games this season, so his absence adds yet another item to Brad Stevens’ list of things to do before games.

Since the Boston Celtics head coach revamped the starting lineup earlier in the season, the now-injured guard has been a mainstay in the starting five, while Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown will come off the bench.

Presumably, it will be either Hayward of Brown that starts Game 1 of the C’s first round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, but Stevens wouldn’t indicate who. He’s not obligated to reveal any information about his starting lineup until there’s 20 minutes to tip-off, and he indicated Sunday morning that’s a right he plans on exercising.

But when asked later in his pregame press conference if he’s worried about possibly disrupting rotations by using Hayward or Brown as a starter, Stevens said it’s really not that scientific.

“I’m not that smart,” Stevens said. “We’ll just start five and figure it out.”

For what it’s worth, the Celtics’ video board has Hayward listed as a starter, but to be clear that doesn’t mean anything.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images