Brian Johnson Says He ‘Couldn’t Really Finish’ In Outing Vs. Arizona

Red Sox reliever Brian Johnson simply didn’t have his best stuff when he took the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing seven earned runs (including a grand slam) and six hits during just 1 1/3 inning of work.

After the game, Johnson said he felt like he “couldn’t really finish” and admitted he should have called somebody out to the mound earlier than he did. Despite feeling off, Johnson said he felt like he needed to stay out there help save some arms for the team by staying in the game.

