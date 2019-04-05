Bridget Moynahan Opens Up About Tough Times After Split With Tom Brady

Breakups are hard for almost anyone, even celebrities.

Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend, opened up about the tough times she dealt with after splitting with the New England Patriots quarterback in 2006.

The breakup came just a short time before Moynahan found out she was pregnant with their son, Jack, who now is 11 years old. In her new book titled “Our Shoes, Our Selves,” Moynahan noted she dealt with scrutiny from the media after the split.

“I would have cars following me, and men hiding in the bushes outside my house,” Moynahan said in her book. “As a new mother, you want to just protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat.”

While hiding out from the media at Barneys, the actress stumbled upon a pair of motorcycle boots that helped her get her “New York” back. Meaning that the pair of boots helped her feel like her self again, and helped her get over the split with Brady.

Moynahan now is married to businessman Andrew Frankel, and she’s thankful for both her husband and Gisele Bundchen’s love and acceptance of Jack.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she wrote. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images