Brock Holt Injury: Red Sox Utilityman Nearing Return From Scratched Cornea

No one wants to see anybody head to the Injured List, but Brock Holt might have to give Boston Red Sox fans a bit of a break for having a chuckle at the utilityman’s misfortune.

Holt suffered a scratched cornea from his son, Griff, during the Sox’s season-opening road trip against the Seattle Mariners and has missed the team’s last six games while on the IL. The injury resulted in Griff getting a spot on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Now, it appears Boston’s super utility player is nearing a return, and likely is heading for a rehab stint in the minors if a trip to the doctor on Tuesday gives positive results, according to manager Alex Cora.

“He’s going to see the doctor on Tuesday,” Cora told reporters on Sunday, as transcribed by MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “If everything goes well, then we’ll make a decision. Obviously he needs to get at-bats [in the Minors]. I don’t know how many, but he will need at-bats. We’ve got to take this seriously.

“At this level, you’ve got to be able to see the ball, and you’ve got to be able to recognize spin and all that stuff. We’ll be very cautious with him and whenever he’s ready, he’s ready. But we’ve got to be careful with that.”

Holt started the season just 1-for-14 at the plate, which largely had to due with his eye injury. But his versatility in the field gives Cora a valuable piece when it comes to giving starters a rest.

