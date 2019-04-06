Bruce Cassidy, Bruins Looking Forward To Playoff Matchup With Toronto

The Boston Bruins ended their regular season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon, but the focus now turns to the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the Bruins’ successful regular season, but his attention was clearly set on next week’s first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

To hear Cassidy's full comments, check out the "Bruins Overtime Live" video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images