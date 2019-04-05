Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Performance In Victory Over Wild

the M

The Boston Bruins’ playoff picture is set and the Minnesota Wild are on the outside looking in. But despite playing in a game with nothing on the line, Bruce Cassidy liked what he saw Thursday night.

The Bruins shut out the Wild 3-0 at Xcel Energy Center with help from a 26-save performance by Jaroslav Halak. Some of Boston’s core players were benched for rest ahead of the postseason, but the head coach lauded his team’s play after the game, telling NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley he “definitely” was pleased with the effort.

To hear Cassidy’s full comments, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images