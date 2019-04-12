Bruce Cassidy Disappointed With Bruins’ Decision-Making In Game 1 Loss

The Boston Bruins dropped Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at TD Garden in what was a disappointing effort to open the series.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after the loss that the Bruins mismanaged the puck throughout the game, which ultimately comes down to decision-making on the ice.

Cassidy said they’ll review game film Friday in hopes that it will help them make improvements for Saturday’s Game 2.

To hear Cassidy’s full comments, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images