Bruce Cassidy Highlights Bruins’ Resiliency Following Game 1 Win Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 series lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night with a gritty 3-2 overtime win at TD Garden.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy noted that the Bruins got themselves into a bit of trouble in the middle of the game, but said their resiliency picked them up once again.

Cassidy also focused on Boston’s lack of rest playing to their advantage, with Columbus’ layover doing the opposite for them.

To hear more from Cassidy’s interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images