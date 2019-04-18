Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins Execution In Game 4 Vs. Maple Leafs

The Bruins looked much better in Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs than they did in Games 1 and 3 of their first-round series with Boston’s 6-4 win at the Scotiabank Arena.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said he liked the way the Bruins executed on Wednesday, especially on offense. Despite allowing Toronto to score four goals of their own, the skipper was happy with how Boston pushed back before declaring victory over a feisty Leafs squad.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images