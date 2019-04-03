Bruce Cassidy Sings Praises Of Brad Marchand After 100th Point

Brad Marchand lofted himself into the Boston Bruins’ history books on Tuesday night.

The B’s winger became the first Bruin since Joe Thornton in 2002-03 to reach 100 points in a season.

Marchand notched a goal and an assist in the Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets to put him exactly at the century mark.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy had plenty of praise for the forward, who has shifted from a scrappy winger to a formidable scoring force for Boston.

