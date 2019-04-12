Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Sets Up Patrice Bergeron’s Power Play Goal

by on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 8:48PM

Patrice Bergeron notched the opening goal of the Boston Bruins first round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but without the work of his teammate, it likely wouldn’t have happened.

Brad Marchand’s patience and “sell job” set up Bergeron perfectly. Marchand moved towards the elbow with the puck on his left hip, approaching the net like he was going to shoot, which drew the defense in. Once they bought in, Marchand hit Bergeron with a perfect pass, leading to the Boston goal.

For more on Marchand’s set up, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

 

 

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

