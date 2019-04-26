Bruins’ Charlie Coyle, Marcus Johansson Continue To Build Chemistry

BOSTON — Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson may be the new kids on the block in Boston, but their chemistry only continues to flourish as the Bruins enter the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Since joining the Bruins around the 2019 trade deadline, Coyle and Johansson have often times found themselves playing on the same line. The two have gotten to know each other plenty over the last couple of months, both on and off the ice, which has helped them grow together as linemates.

Coyle had nothing but positive things to say about his Johansson after the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at TD Garden.

“It’s a work in progress I think,” he said. “It’s something you can work on in practice and get some reps in there and get to know each other.”

Johansson echoed Coyle’s comments, saying his relationship with Coyle has been “nothing but good” so far.

“Absolutely, he’s such a good, strong two-way centerman,” he said. “You know, someone you can always rely on and he makes the right decisions out there. And that always helps.”

In fact, Johansson has been pleased with how the two have jibed together since they both joined the ranks mid-season.

“I feel like we’ve played well together pretty much the whole time,” Johansson said. “You know, the puck just hasn’t gone in for us and like I said last game, I feel like we earned a couple. So it was fun to see (Charlie’s game-tying and winning goals) go in.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he likes to see their chemistry continue to develop even as the team makes its way through the postseason.

When you have the faith of Butch on your side, you must be doing something well, right?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images