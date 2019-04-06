Bruins’ Defense Creates Solid Scoring Chances Early Against Lightning

The Boston Bruins defense was solid against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period Saturday afternoon.

Boston’s defensive unit was able to slow down the high-scoring Lightning offense in the first frame and actually was able to create multiple scoring chances due to their defensive play.

The Bruins were able to put 11 shots on the net over the first 20 minutes, while ringing the horn twice to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

For more on the defense’s solid play Saturday against Tampa Bay, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images