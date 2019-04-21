Bruins Discuss What They Have To Do To Win Game 6, Extend Series

The Boston Bruins are up against a wall.

Boston is a game away from elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and potentially could see its season end when the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Easter Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena for Game 6.

Toronto defeated the Bruins at TD Bank 2-1 on Friday night to take a 3-2 series lead. After practice Saturday, Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk talked about what the squad has to do to extend the season.

