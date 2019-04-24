Bruins’ Fourth Line Excelled Early In Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins were looking for some magic in the offensive zone during Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, and they go just that from their fourth line.

The Bruins’ fourth line was first to put a point on the board in Game 7 thanks to a goal from Joakim Nordstrom (assisted by Matt Grzelcyk and Sean Kuraly) halfway through the first period. But it was their speed and physicality throughout the first 20 minutes that helped give the Bruins the early boost they needed.

For more on the fourth line’s recent success, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images