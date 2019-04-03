Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Reveals Inspiration Behind Goal Celebrations

Bruins fans have become quite familiar with Jake DeBrusk’s celebrations each time he lights the lamp for Boston.

The 22-year-old winger has busted out a pretty big celebration 27 times this season, including twice in Tuesday’s 6-2 shellacking of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

DeBrusk had a lot of great hockey players to look up to in order to craft the perfect post-goal celebration. But the man behind the inspiration still is racking up plenty of goals himself.

“I think the reason why I do my celly is (Alex) Ovechkin,” DeBrusk told “Bruins Daily’s” Matt Castle. “He always does that celebration and I used to love watching Ovi losing his mind and jump into the glass, especially come playoff time. He just showed some much raw emotion, that’s probably where I got it from.”

DeBrusk said he likes all sorts of celebrations, whether they’re low-key or over the top.

“Subtle ones are good too, but like (Evgeny) Kuznetsov when he scores in overtime, I like those ones,” he said. “It’s like holy smokes this guy is feeling it. There’s nothing better than seeing someone just lose it on a celebration.”

Now that Boston officially has secured second place in the Atlantic Division, B’s fans likely can bank on seeing some awesome celebrations at home during the playoffs.

