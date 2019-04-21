Bruins Know Just What They Need To Do To Stay Alive Vs. Maple Leafs

With the Maple Leafs just one win away from moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Bruins are on the brink of elimination. One more loss in the best-of-seven series against Toronto and Boston’s season is over.

But there is still time for the B’s to turn things around in Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena, where the two clubs split Games 3 and 4 of the series. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the Bruins lacked urgency in Game 5, and believes the team has yet to reach its full potential.

“We have to reach our level if we want to expect to advance (to the next round) … we have no room for error,” he said. “Whoever gets (the message) across, it needs to be bought in. It’s time, we need to step up our urgency.”

In fact, Torey Krug thinks the Bruins are capable of “so much more.”

“We have the ability to beat anybody in this league and play at the top consistently,” he said. “We showed that throughout the regular season. Now you reach this point, both teams are playing as hard as they can.”

Instead of focusing on what the Leafs are doing, Krug thinks the Bruins need to be a little more selfish and to play up to their potential.

Charlie McAvoy echoed that notion, noting the Bruins need to start causing more trouble in the offensive zone.

“We’ve got to get in and really stir it up in their end, get possession of the puck, work it down low,” he said. “We’ve been defending for a good amount in this series, we’ve got to throw these punches, we’ve got to get in their end and get pressure. We’ve got to forecheck. We’ve got to be resilient because they’ve been doing it to us all series.”

They may be talking the talk right now, but we’ll just have to wait and see how Game 6 pans out Sunday afternoon.

