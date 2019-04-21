Bruins-Maple Leafs Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game Online

It’s simple for the Boston Bruins: Win Sunday and force a Game 7, or lose and go home for the summer.

Trailing 3-2 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs Series, the Bruins will square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffled his forward groups with his team facing elimination in Toronto.

Will the Bruins rise up and even the series, or will the Maple Leafs close things out on their home ice? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 6:

When: Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images