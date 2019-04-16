Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy, David Krejci Stay Positive After Game 3 Loss

The Boston Bruins fell 3-2 in Game 3 of their first round series at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, giving the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 series lead.

But Bruins’ head coach Bruce Cassidy focused on some of the positives in his postgame interview with Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, saying that he felt Boston played well despite the end result.

“They made one more play than us. I thought we played pretty well,” Cassidy told Edwards and Brickley on NESN’s “Bruins Overtime Live”. “Thought it was a well played game. Could’ve went either way. Went their’s.”

David Krejci, who scored the Bruins’ second goal of the night, stuck with positives as well following the loss. The 32-year-old is one of Boston’s veterans leaders, and seeing as he’s been to two Stanley Cup finals, it’d be wise for his teammates to heed his advice.

“I thought there were some positive things that we can take from this game,” Krejci told reporters in Toronto. “We didn’t give them much offensive chances. We kept them on the outside for the most part pretty much the whole game. So that was good. They got I think all three goals from the crease, so those are tough ones. But at the same time, we have to find the offense here. Especially when we’re down a goal. Made a push. Had some good scoring chances in the third. Just couldn’t burry them. It is what it is. Like I said. New day tomorrow.”

Here are some other notes from Monday’s Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 3:

–One thing that the Bruins could certainly improve upon is their special teams units.

Boston was 1-for-3 on the power play, with the lone goal coming from Charlie Coyle, his second in as many games, while their penalty kill allowed Toronto to convert a pair of power play goals on three chances. The Bruins will need to sharpen up on the man-advantage going forward. They looked a bit scattered Monday night, which ultimately prevented them from capitalizing on some prime chances.

— Bruins’ goalie Tuukka Rask was shaken up after Leafs’ forward John Tavares was hit into the crease by Charlie McAvoy, causing Rask to fall hard back into the net. The 32-year-old was tended to by Boston’s medical staff, but ultimately stayed in the game.

“Good. Little stinger. Cracked my neck so my arm went numb for like 10 – 15 seconds there, but that was it.”

— After the loss, forward David Pastrnak told reporters that Boston will need to regroup and put this one behind them.

“I think it’s more on us getting a bit frustrated but it’s a long series,” Pastrnak said. “Going to regroup and focus on the next game.”

Pastrnak was held off the scoresheet as the Bruins top line once again was held to a quiet night, causing Patrice Bergeron to speak up about the trio’s performance.

— DeBrusk was asked postgame about his reaction to Nazem Kadri receiving a suspension for the remainder of the first round, but didn’t fuel the fire, sticking with a quick, logical response.

“The league handled it,” DeBrusk said. “It’s one of those things where I don’t think it’s any use to comment on it to be honest with you.”

— Physicality was a theme in Game 2 and was relevant again on Monday. The Bruins out-hit the Leafs 43-33 in Game 3.

— Boston outshot Toronto 36-34 in the loss.

— The Bruins will look to even the series at two games apiece Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images