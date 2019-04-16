Bruins Players Share Reactions After Game 3 Loss To Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins currently trail the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in their first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Toronto defeated the Bruins Monday night in a nail-biter at Scotiabank Arena 3-2 to take Game 3 and a one-game lead on the B’s. Boston evened the series in Game 2 Saturday night at TD Garden with a 4-1 win, but were not able to keep the momentum going in Toronto.

After the game Monday night, longtime Bruins fixtures Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron gave their reactions to the loss and talked about what the team will need to do come Game 4 on Wednesday.

