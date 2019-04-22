Bruins Prospect Jack Studnicka Scores, Dishes Sweet Assist In AHL Playoff Game

Jack Studnicka is a name Boston Bruins fans might want to acquaint themselves with, if they have not done so already.

The Bruins’ 2017 second-round pick has been rising the ranks this season, impressing at just about every level he has played this year. The 20-year-old made quite an impression with Team Canada at the World Juniors Championships and absolutely tore up the OHL with the Oshawa Generals and Niagara Ice Dogs, amassing 94 points in just 71 games in the OHL this season. He also was named to ESPN’s list of the top prospects in hockey last month.

Now, Studnicka is making his mark with the AHL Providence Bruins. The center became eligible to join the P-Bruins when the Ice Dogs were eliminated from the OHL playoffs, ending his junior career. Studnicka joined Providence on Saturday for the Bruins’ Calder Cup Playoff series against the Charlotte Checkers.

And in just his second game, Studnicka already was making the highlight reel, scoring a goal and an assist in the Bruins 4-2 on Sunday.

First let’s take a look at the goal, a twisted wrister from pretty far out that gave the goalie fits.

Take a look at the wrister from Studnicka for the 2-0 lead pic.twitter.com/2xQrC79wpg — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) April 21, 2019

Now, for the assist, which truly was a nasty display of hands and probably has Bruins fans getting dizzy over the 20-year-old’s playmaking potential.

Cehlarik's goal to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 advantage pic.twitter.com/T7Ma4ynocV — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) April 21, 2019

Studnicka is eligible for a call up to the big leagues, but it’s pretty unlikely Boston would force a youngster into a lineup he hasn’t played with since preseason. But Studnicka shows loads of potential.

