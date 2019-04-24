Bruins Set Impressive NHL Playoffs Record With Game 7 Win Vs. Maple Leafs

It’s official: the Boston Bruins are the Lords of Game 7 in the NHL.

The B’s set an NHL playoff record for most Game 7 wins when they dispatched the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at TD Garden, according to Hockey-Reference.com. Boston previously was tied with the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens on 14 Game 7 wins, but the Bruins now stand alone following their first-round series-clinching victory over the Maple Leafs.

The #Bruins have passed Detroit to be the all-time leader in Game 7 wins with 15 pic.twitter.com/Nr0UpCrbpI — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) April 24, 2019

Boston’s 5-1 win dashed Toronto’s playoff hopes in Game 7 for the second consecutive season. The Bruins now hold a 3-1 all-time lead over Toronto in the postseason’s winner-take-all game.

The Bruins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round. Game 1 will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images