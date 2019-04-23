Bruins Share Epic Hype Video Ahead Of Decisive Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs currently find themselves in a pretty familiar place.

The two sides’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoff matchup will be decided Tuesday night at TD Garden in Game 7. This is the third time in the last seven seasons the two Original Six teams met in the first round, and each time a seventh game has been required. The Bruins have won the previous two.

Ahead of the decisive contests, the Bruins shared a hype video that assuredly will get B’s fans ready to go.

Even if the focus is on the present, as alluded to in the video, there’s no questioning the experience gained in the past will be important.

With a decent-sized group of veterans, this hardly is a foreign spot for many Bruins, so the significance of the game is not lost on them, and certainly their teammates (Just ask Rick Nash how the veterans’ presence rubs off on the dressing room).

History has been on the B’s side, and it sounds like they’re ready to keep it that way.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images